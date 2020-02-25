Builder promotes manager to executive position

NAPLES — DeAngelis Diamond recently promoted Bryan Trtan from Preconstruction Manager to Director of Preconstruction.

Trtan, according to a statement, is now responsible for overseeing the estimating department’s resources and practices, and is the main interface with the rest of the DeAngelis Diamond preconstruction team.

“Bryan’s strong leadership, experience and core values, along with an unyielding work ethic, has positioned him to lead the preconstruction and estimating efforts for all of DeAngelis Diamond’s offices and services throughout the U.S. and Caribbean,” Reggie Morgan, the firm’s COO, says in a statement.

An Illinois native, Trtan has been in Southwest Florida for the past 13 years and a part of the DeAngelis Diamond team for the last three years. With over 18 years of experience in the commercial construction industry, Trtan, the release states, has served in roles as a project engineer, project manager, estimator and preconstruction manager.

DeAngelis Diamond, with $318.4 million in revenue in 2019 and 152 employees, specializes in commercial, multifamily and health care construction, with over 23 years of general contracting experience across the United States and in the Caribbean Islands.